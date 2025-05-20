The council said it is ‘looking for ways’ to ‘make it easier’ for people to come into Worthing town centre.

This comes after the seafront Grafton multi-storey car park closed with immediate effect.

Photos taken over the weekend showed the site fenced off, with signs warning of an ‘unsafe structure’ and the public asked to stay well clear.

The council said that the 'age of the building combined with its location' means that some of the concrete inside the car park is 'failing'.

“Thanks to everyone for their patience over the weekend and today, after we were forced to close Grafton car park on Friday without notice so that we could carry out urgent safety investigation work,” the council’s latest social media post read.

"We’ve spoken to town centre businesses and business groups about the need to close the car park and we’re currently looking for ways to make it easier for people to come into the town centre to shop or to work.

“In the meantime our other car parks remain open. There were spaces available at our Buckingham Road, Civic Quarter and High Street multi-storeys over the weekend when the warm weather attracted many people to the town centre and seafront.”

The council said the safety of the public is the priority so we decided to close the Grafton car park to ‘prevent there being any potential risk to people using it’.

This followed advice from independent consulting structural engineers, the council said.

"Hollywood Bowl, Level 1 and the nearby shops remain open,” a spokesperson sadded.

"Specialist engineers will begin their detailed examination of Grafton this week to help us decide what we should do next.”

Motorists are being warned to expect more disruption in Worthing town centre as the heat network project continues.

Low-carbon energy company Hemiko will carry out works on the two roundabouts on High Street from Monday, June 2 until to Sunday, July 22.

The upper portion of High Street will be southbound only – except for traffic accessing High Street multi-storey car park and surface level car park.

"Traffic from these car parks cannot exit northbound and will be redirected to a southbound diversion route along Brighton Road, Ham Road, and Lyndhurst Road,” a Hemiko spokesperson said.

"Vehicles from the Waitrose car park likewise cannot exit northbound and will be redirected along the diversion route.

“The junction from High Street onto Union Place will be closed. Union Place will remain accessible via Chapel Road, with a temporary two-way system in place.”

As a result of the two-way system, on-street parking on Union Place will be suspended.