The council has pledged to 'explore every possible mitigation', amid ongoing disruption in Worthing town centre.

This comes after The Fabric Shop Ltd announced it is set to close its store in Worthing’s Chapel Road, as well as the smaller shop in Church Walk, Burgess Hill.

Rose and Peter Muzio, who have owned the business for more than 30 years, said one reason for the closure was the ‘continuing increases to our overheads’ and ‘reduced support for business rates’.

However, the main cause, they say, was the ‘unrelenting disruption’ in the town centre – ‘generally but particularly to the Chapel Road and High Street areas’.

“This has caused a drastic reduction in customer numbers,” the ‘really upset’ owners added.

“We are bewildered that Worthing Borough Council could not foresee the scale of disruption to local businesses and the community at large and still don't seem to.

“As long standing Worthing residents we are sad to see the decline of the town generally.

“We feel that sadly there is no pride left in our town.”

Developer Hemiko’s heat network works have been a bone of contention for months, with Worthing town centre no stranger to road closures and diversions.

A spokesperson for Worthing Borough Council said: "We are saddened to hear of the closure of The Fabric Shop.

"We hear the significant challenges many businesses are facing, from years of rising costs to wider economic pressures.

"Concerns about the impact of the Worthing Heat Network construction works in the town centre are also clearly heard.

While this project is designed to secure long-term benefits for the community – reducing carbon emissions and future energy costs – we hear the frustration about the disruption during construction and that it has been very real for some of our local businesses, particularly around Chapel Road and High Street.

"We are working closely with Hemiko and will continue working with local businesses to explore every possible mitigation, both now and as the project progresses. Supporting the high street through these challenges, and into the future, remains a priority.

"We are absolutely committed to the future of the town centre and to ensuring it thrives in the years ahead, while fully acknowledging that action is needed now to help support our much-loved businesses through a difficult period."

The council said, on Monday evening (July 14), that the High Street multi-storey car park would be temporarily closed for three days, to ‘facilitate Hemiko’s construction of the Worthing Heat Network’.

"The closure has been scheduled to accommodate Hemiko’s installation of the project’s energy hub, which is being constructed outside the front of the car park,” a council spokesperson explained.

The developer has since confirmed that it ‘successfully installed the thermal store and risers’ for the ‘low carbon energy hub’ on Tuesday night.

Hemiko added: “A thermal store is essentially a big energy storage tank. This one holds 80,000 litres of hot water – the equivalent of about 800 bathtubs.

“Worthing’s thermal store will help keep costs low for customers of the network, as well as provide resilience."

Heat networks are an alternative to gas boilers and provide heating and hot water to homes and buildings through a network of insulated underground pipes – and Worthing’s forms a key part of the council’s commitment to become a carbon neutral council by 2030 and a net zero area by 2045.

The works were always going to involve disruption and many would argue the end justifies the means – as the council has said, the first phase of the Worthing Heat Network, expected to be complete by 2026, is estimated to cut the town's carbon emissions by 3,000 tonnes a year or the equivalent of taking more than 2,000 cars off the road.