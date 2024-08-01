Worthing summer attraction reopens but 'problem couldn’t be fixed'
Worthing Borough Council said that Splash Pad at the Gap had to be closed on Tuesday morning (July 30) – the hottest day of the year so far – so that a water pump issue could be investigated.
The council said the children’s water play area was ‘operating again’ on Tuesday afternoon but the problem could not be fixed.
A spokesperson said: “The contractor concluded its investigation around 11am and reactivated the attraction, much to the joy of the children and families wanting to use the wet-play facility on this lovely summer’s day.
“Unfortunately the problem couldn’t be fixed today, but we know what the next steps are and will aim to resolve the issue while causing the least possible disruption. The problem will not affect the day-to-day operation of the feature.
“We apologise if the scheduled works have affected anyone’s trip to our coastline but hope you understand our efforts to maintain the facility for the remainder of the summer season.”
