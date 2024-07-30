Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A summer attraction in Worthing was temporarily closed this morning on the hottest day of the year so far – this is why.

Worthing Borough Council said that Splash Pad at the Gap – a children’s water play area – had to be closed this morning (Tuesday, July 30).

"On Tuesday the popular summer attraction Splash Pad is due to be temporarily closed for the morning to investigate a water pump issue,” a council statement read.

"We expect that the attraction, located at Beach House Grounds, will be operating again in the afternoon for everyone to enjoy.

Worthing Pier in the sun. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"We apologise for any inconvenience.”

Splash Pad is a ‘really fun wet-play facility’ on the beach in Worthing.

It is open from 10am to 1.30pm and 2.30pm to 6pm throughout the summer. The water tanks require refilling between 1.30 and 2.30pm.

Worthing Business Improvement District (BID) says on its website: "Stop by for an hour, or bring a picnic & make a day of it. – it’s completely free!”

A yellow heat-health alert has been issued by the UK Government, with some areas of Sussex seeing highs of 31 degrees. The alert is in effect until 9am on Friday (August 2).

A government spokesperson said: “Significant impacts are possible across the health and social care sector due to the high temperatures, including:

“Observed increase in mortality across the population likely, particularly in the 65+ age group or those with health conditions, but impacts may also be seen in younger age groups;

"Increased demand for remote healthcare services likely;

"Internal temperatures in care settings (hospitals and care homes) may exceed recommended threshold for clinical risk assessment;

"Impact on ability of services to be delivered due to heat effects on workforce possible and many indoor environments likely to be overheating, leading to increased risk to vulnerable people living independently in the community as well as in care settings.”

Chichester District Council was among the councils in Sussex to share the alert. A spokesperson said: “Vulnerable people in our communities might struggle with the heat, so please look out for them.”

The Met Office has warned that there is a chance of thunderstorms as the week progresses – and has since issued a yellow weather warning for the majority of the UK, including Sussex and Surrey.