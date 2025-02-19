Worthing taxi fare increase approved by council

A fare increase requested by taxi drivers has been approved by Worthing Borough Council.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taxi fare start rates are set to increase in the borough, according to the new tariffs set out in a petition submitted in January to the council, by 37 members of the Worthing Taxi Trade.

The fares were approved unanimously at an extra meeting of the council’s licensing and control committee on Monday, February 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A maximum standard daytime rate, from 6am to 11pm, for one to four people will go from a £3.50 start rate up to £4, and from £0.10 for every 88 yards or 18 seconds after that, to every 70.1 yards or 16 seconds.

The Worthing Taxi Trade said the rise was needed due to ‘unprecedented inflation since Covid’, increasing maintenance, insurance and licensing fee costs. Picture: Local Democracy Reporting Service

A maximum standard nighttime rate, from 11pm to 6am, for one to four people will go from a £4 start rate and £0.20 for every 120 yards or 30 seconds after that, up to a £5 start rate and £0.20 for every 97.2 yards or 30 seconds.

The maximum passenger soiling charge will also go from £100 up to £150.

In a statement alongside the petition, the Worthing Taxi Trade said the rise was needed due to ‘unprecedented inflation since Covid’, increasing maintenance, insurance and licensing fee costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said there was a ‘troubling trend’ of a loss of some ‘long-serving’ licenced drivers, which could also increase licensing fees on remaining drivers.

“The Worthing taxi trade has been attuned to these economic challenges and has deliberately refrained from requesting a fare increase following a proposal made last year”, they said.

“We greatly value our relationship with the public and recognise their importance to our business; thus, we have chosen to adopt a cautious approach before submitting this proposed tariff update.

“Throughout our interactions with the public over the past few years, we have received feedback indicating that many individuals have experienced incremental wage increases in 2022, 2023, 2024, and are likely to see further increases in 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Unfortunately, the taxi trade has not kept pace with these wage adjustments. The cumulative impact of these increases is likely to align with the fare adjustments we are proposing.”

They added they hoped to implement annual fare increases, similar to Arun District Council, in line with inflation, in order to avoid ‘significant’ every few years like the current proposal.

A report to the committee outlined that out of 341 authorities responsible for taxi fares in the UK, Worthing was number 58, with three other Sussex licensing authorities ranking higher than Worthing – Arun, Brighton and Hove, and Mid Sussex councils in descending order.

The proposed tariffs will now go out to public consultation before potentially coming into effect.