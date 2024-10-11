Worthing Borough Council said visitors to the town’s promenade ‘may have noticed some activity’ around the lido this week.
“This is because we’ve contracted engineering experts to undertake a ground condition survey of the site to understand what lies beneath the shingle surface,” a social media statement read.
"The contractor started the assessment of the popular landmark on Monday and the work is expected to be complete before the weekend.”
This statement came before news that Worthing Pier had to be closed temporarily ‘as a safety precaution’ after ‘one of its supports was damaged in the recent severe weather’.
"While the council’s engineers were carrying out a regular inspection of the pier, they identified that in recent days part of the underside of the structure had unfortunately suffered what is believed to be storm damage.
"It is believed to be the first time in more than 25 years that such an event has happened in Worthing.”
