People were still being issued with parking notices this week, despite technical problems preventing card payments, according to a Worthing resident.

Worthing Borough Council said on Tuesday (February 7) that it was ‘aware of problems’ with card payments on pay-and-display parking machines – after complaints from residents and visitors to the town.

Customers were allowed ‘additional time’ to find cash to purchase a pay-and-display ticket.

Drivers were reportedly told by parking attendants this week that they had a ‘15-minute grace period’ – but the council told SussexWorld there was no ‘specific timeframe’.

A number of the card payment machines around Worthing are out of action. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

AJ Riley, from Worthing, said on Wednesday afternoon that people were still being issued with parking notices if they did not return with cash quick enough.

Speaking to this newspaper, he said: “I didn’t receive a ticket today fortunately but I have, however, had a ticket placed on my car recently due to the nearest ticket machine [in Gratwicke Road] not accepting card and having to find another one.

"I came back to a parking warden placing a ticket on my car and when I explained the situation I was told there was nothing he could do as it was already on the system.”

‘So not trusting the situation this time’, AJ drove around looking for a machine that was working and ‘was unable to find one that accepted card’.

He added: “When I spoke to the wardens, they were waiting by a [vehicle] outside the Rose and Crown for the grace period to end before placing a ticket on it. I wasn’t there to see them actually ticket the vehicle as I left after speaking with them.

“I argued that [15 minutes] wasn’t enough since no one is aware all the machines aren’t taking card and anyone without cash – like me – could easily have been wandering around for ages looking for a working machine, before trying to get cash from a machine. And I pointed out that the nearest cash points was quite far away.”

In another case, a local man named Les Baxter was charged by the machine in Steyne Gardens on Friday (February 3), despite the transaction being cancelled and not issuing a ticket.

Mr Baxter said: “To me, if a machine isn’t working, it’s fine, but the council should shut the whole thing down and let people park for nothing until they sort it out. They’ve got a duty of care.”

The council said its supplier was ‘investigating the issue’ with ticket machines on Tuesday – but ‘for now the machines are only accepting cash payments’.

A spokesperson said: "People should email [email protected] if they have been incorrectly charged for a card payment with proof of cleared payment, name, address and bank details in order for a refund to be made."

The council did not confirm or deny reports that people were still being fined but revealed that the machines are ‘now accepting card payments’.

Have you been affected by this? Let us know by emailing [email protected]

