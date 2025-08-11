Worthing town centre and seafront to benefit from 'intensive refreshment' but council has 'very limited funds to work with'

The council has announced to plans to refresh and refurbish Worthing town centre and seafront.

However, the council admitted it has ‘very limited funds to work with’.

“An intensive refreshment and refurbishment programme is to be launched to help make Worthing town centre and seafront more attractive to visitors and residents,” a statement read.

"More than £150,000 will be invested by Worthing Borough Council in work along the promenade and in the shopping precinct to improve the look and feel of the area.

"It will include widespread repairs and repainting of benches, railings and bins as well as the refurbishment of some seafront shelters.”

Among the projects will be the completion of the remaining sections of stained glass windows on the pier and the painting of the Guildbourne Centre steps.

The council said there will be new direction posts installed to ‘help visitors to find their way around the town centre’, whilst there will be ‘increased publicity’ in the run-up to Christmas to ‘encourage people to spend more time there this December’.

"There will also be a renewed focus on simple steps that will improve the overall look of the town, such as the jet-washing of paving, the removal of graffiti and the tidying of verges,” the council statement added.

Officers will ‘organise and lead’ these projects but there will be an opportunity for residents and businesses to get involved as well – ‘to increase the amount of work that can be done’.

Sophie Cox, leader of Worthing Borough Council, said: “We’re keen to support our amazing businesses as much as we can and they’ve told us that a little extra bit of TLC for the town centre and seafront could go a long way.

“We have very limited funds to work with, but by focusing our resources we think we can have a great impact by freshening up the town centre and promenade for the benefit of the whole community.”

The council said it will share information on work being done on Facebook, along with ‘details of how volunteers can get involved with some projects’.

This comes amid the ongoing construction of the Worthing Heat Network.

Heat networks are an alternative to gas boilers and provide heating and hot water to homes and buildings through a network of insulated underground pipes – and Worthing’s forms a key part of the council’s commitment to become a carbon neutral council by 2030 and a net zero area by 2045.

Meanwhile, work is continuing to transform a pedestrianised shopping parade into Montague Gardens.

The idea is that the new green space will breathe new life into the town centre, attracting more visitors by providing a better link to the seafront and boosting local business.