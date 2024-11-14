Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new yellow gate has been installed in Worthing town centre ‘to keep pedestrians safe’, the borough council has said.

Worthing Borough Council said visitors to the town centre ‘may have noticed a new yellow gate’ has been installed at the eastern end of Montague Street.

"The addition forms part of our efforts with West Sussex County Council and Sussex Police to keep pedestrians safe by ensuring drivers can’t access the pedestrianised areas of our town centre without permission,” the council explained on social media.

"Vehicles can only enter the pedestrianised zone daily from 4pm to midnight and midnight to 10am in order to load and unload.

Visitors to the town centre may have noticed a new yellow gate has been installed at the eastern end of Montague Street. Photo: Worthing Borough Council

“Montague Street is an area where visitors can enjoy shopping and relax but, for some time, the area has been accessed by vehicles that aren't supposed to be there.”

In an ‘effort to crack down on rogue parking’, the council also ‘made some changes’ to Montague Place with partners earlier this year.

A spokesperson added: “Planters were moved to block access from Marine Parade and new signage and orders were introduced to better enforce the parking restrictions there.

“The new gate on the eastern end of Montague Street has been funded by West Sussex County Council following our request for more to be done to deny drivers access.”

The pedestrianised areas of the town centre will be monitored and the ‘restrictions enforced by the police’, the council said.