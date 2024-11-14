Worthing town centre: Council explains installation of new yellow gate

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 14th Nov 2024, 13:22 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A new yellow gate has been installed in Worthing town centre ‘to keep pedestrians safe’, the borough council has said.

Worthing Borough Council said visitors to the town centre ‘may have noticed a new yellow gate’ has been installed at the eastern end of Montague Street.

"The addition forms part of our efforts with West Sussex County Council and Sussex Police to keep pedestrians safe by ensuring drivers can’t access the pedestrianised areas of our town centre without permission,” the council explained on social media.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Vehicles can only enter the pedestrianised zone daily from 4pm to midnight and midnight to 10am in order to load and unload.

Visitors to the town centre may have noticed a new yellow gate has been installed at the eastern end of Montague Street. Photo: Worthing Borough CouncilVisitors to the town centre may have noticed a new yellow gate has been installed at the eastern end of Montague Street. Photo: Worthing Borough Council
Visitors to the town centre may have noticed a new yellow gate has been installed at the eastern end of Montague Street. Photo: Worthing Borough Council

“Montague Street is an area where visitors can enjoy shopping and relax but, for some time, the area has been accessed by vehicles that aren't supposed to be there.”

In an ‘effort to crack down on rogue parking’, the council also ‘made some changes’ to Montague Place with partners earlier this year.

A spokesperson added: “Planters were moved to block access from Marine Parade and new signage and orders were introduced to better enforce the parking restrictions there.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The new gate on the eastern end of Montague Street has been funded by West Sussex County Council following our request for more to be done to deny drivers access.”

The pedestrianised areas of the town centre will be monitored and the ‘restrictions enforced by the police’, the council said.

Related topics:West Sussex County CouncilWorthing Borough CouncilSussex Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice