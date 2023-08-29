More than £300,000 is set to be spent on ‘transforming the aged public toilets’ in Worthing town centre.

Worthing Borough Council said work to create ‘better and more accessible’ toilets in the heart of the town centre ‘is to begin within weeks’.

The toilets, at the Chatsworth Road entrance to the Guildbourne Centre, were identified as being ‘most in need of an overhaul’ after Vicki Wells, Worthing’s cabinet member for the environment, went on a ‘toilet tour’ with staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“More than £300,000 is to be spent transforming the aged public toilets at High Street car park into modern and accessible facilities for the community,” a council spokesperson said.

The toilets, at the Chatsworth Road entrance to the Guildbourne Centre, were identified as being ‘most in need of an overhaul’. Photo: Worthing Borough Council

“The block of four urinals, three men’s cubicles, five women’s cubicles and one accessible toilet will be stripped out and the site will be comprehensively remodelled having recently gained planning permission.

“To maximise the existing space and accommodate a new, specialist Changing Places facility, the design includes six self-contained and individually-accessed cubicles (one male, two female and three unisex), a small block of six urinals, a spacious parent and baby cubicle and an accessible cubicle.”

The facility – which is being paid for with a £100,000 grant from the Government’s Changing Places Fund – will be a larger, accessible toilet with access equipment to support those with mobility issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Wells said: “The complete overhaul of the High Street car park loos has been a long time coming. Good quality, accessible public toilets in the town centre are vital for residents, shoppers and visitors.

"These were undoubtedly the public toilets most in need of attention and I am really pleased that work to start their transformation is imminent.

“The addition of the new Changing Places facility is particularly important for members of the community with mobility issues to be able to visit the town centre with confidence.

“Transforming the High Street car park toilets is just our first step in a much-needed programme of improvements of Worthing’s toilets and I’m very grateful to our Council teams for working so hard to design and enable this new facility.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work is due to begin this autumn and is expected to take about three months to complete, the council said.

A spokesperson added: “The work has been scheduled to avoid the school summer holidays, when the town centre and seafront have the most visitors.

“In the meantime, alternative public toilets will be available at Beach House Park, off Brighton Road, at Marine Parade opposite the Dome cinema and also at Worthing Pier.”