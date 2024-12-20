Residents and visitors in Worthing are being reminded they can enjoy one more day of free parking in the town centre – as underground works pause for Christmas.

Hemiko, which is delivering the Worthing Heat Network, will be pausing their works across the town centre on Friday night (December 20) as workmen ‘take a break over Christmas’.

The developers have shared a photo to give a glimpse into their work at Union Place – which is one of multiple locations where insulated pipes are being laid underground.

This will enable public buildings to ‘move to a much greener form of heating from Summer 2025’, according to Worthing Borough Council.

A council spokesperson said: “On Saturday, visitors to our town centre can enjoy the final day of free festive parking sponsored by Hemiko, which is taking place at High Street multi-storey car park.

"The low-carbon energy company has sponsored four days of free parking in the lead up to Christmas, as well as two days of bus travel, as a thank you to the town for its understanding during their ongoing construction work.

"Hemiko has also sponsored our wonderful Christmas tree in Montague Street this year."

Hemiko said it has this week been ‘preparing to man down for the holidays’ and will be ‘ceasing works’ in Worthing until January 6.

The construction teams will be finishing the current works on Union Place and around Worthing Hospital on Friday evening.

It was revealed in October that the investor, developer and operator of low carbon heat networks was proposing to extend its work schedule on the A259 just north of High Street Car Park from December 9 to December 18.

Local businesses and residents were consulted and, as a result, the plans were changed.

"The reason we proposed to work in December, was so that we would be finished with construction and out of the area faster,” a Hemiko spokesperson said.

"Thank you for everyone who responded on our poll, we have taken all the feedback onboard and are pleased to announce we will not be conducting any construction works in the public highway in the month of December.”

To ‘ensure construction works were completed by December’, Hemiko agreed ‘some night works’ with West Sussex County Council.

To find out more about the Worthing Heat Network, visit: https://www.hemiko.com/worthing/