Worthing Borough Council said neighbourhoods across the town are ‘looking greener’ one year on from the launch of a new tree sponsorship scheme.

"Following the action of residents, businesses and community groups, more than 80 community-sponsored trees have been planted across the town in the last 12 months, enhancing local streets and supporting biodiversity,” a council spokesperson said.

"The trees have been planted through Worthing Borough Council’s ongoing partnership with Trees for Streets, a national tree-sponsorship scheme and charity.

"The scheme enables individuals, businesses and groups to sponsor new trees, contributing to the greening of Worthing’s residential streets and public parks, as well as introducing benefits to nature, local air quality and reducing surface water flooding.”

Since applications for the scheme opened last summer, 81 community-sponsored trees have been planted across the town, the council said.

The council said individual resident applications contributed to 36 of the trees, while 35 were planted in Sompting Road and Sompting Avenue following a £20,000 donation from local developer Roffey Homes.

Nine trees were planted through two crowdfunding campaigns at Westbourne Avenue and Harrow Road, where homeowners ‘clubbed together to plant new trees in their roads’. One celebration tree was also planted at Brooklands Park in memory of a loved family member, the council added.

However, the council did reveal that a number of additional applications were ‘deemed unsuitable due to their location’.

Vicki Wells, Worthing’s cabinet member for environmental services, said: “Our scheme with Trees for Streets has been a fantastic success in its first year. Residents wanted more trees across the town and this brilliant scheme has enabled everyone to easily contribute to greening their immediate urban environments and help restore Worthing’s historically tree-lined streets.

“I’d like to thank everyone who saw the potential in sections of barren pavement and took the opportunity to plant a tree, the fantastic parks and engineers teams who delivered as many trees as possible and Roffey Homes who, through their generous donation, have helped transform Sompting Road and Sompting Avenue into a nature corridor to the South Downs. The difference a tree makes is astonishing and helps link up larger green spaces to support nature.

“I can’t wait to see more of our streets adorned with a variety of trees benefiting nature, improving air quality and looking great for residents.”

Applications to sponsor a tree for year two of the scheme and the upcoming planting season are open now and will close on Tuesday, December 3.

Each application is reviewed by the council’s parks and engineers teams with West Sussex County Council, which is responsible for managing the area’s roads and pavements.

Successfully approved applications result in an ‘instant impact’ tree standing at three to four metres in height, which is planted in its new home between November and April, to ‘capitalise on cooler, wetter weather’.

Simeon Linstead, Trees for Streets project director, said: “Sponsors tell us how much they enjoy having a new tree outside their home, and often their young children take great pride in the trees too!

"Worthing’s first year of the scheme has been a great success, and we encourage more residents and local groups to get involved this year. They could have trees planted on their streets within just a few months.”

The council said trees planted through the scheme are typically five to seven years old so they ‘offer an instant visual and environmental impact’ to the sponsor and area. Trees should ‘begin to leaf in the spring after being planted’.

Once trees are planted through the scheme, the residents who have sponsored them are responsible for watering, the council said. Trees for Streets staff will text or email sponsors each summer to ‘remind them to look after their trees’.

Residents and businesses can learn more about the scheme and get involved at www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/sponsor-a-tree/

1 . Dozens of trees planted in the first year of Worthing’s new sponsorship scheme : Dozens of trees planted in the first year of Worthing’s new sponsorship scheme Goring resident Alan Fryar pictured with his community-sponsored tree Photo: Worthing Borough Council

2 . Dozens of trees planted in the first year of Worthing’s new sponsorship scheme : Dozens of trees planted in the first year of Worthing’s new sponsorship scheme Some of the trees planted in Sompting Avenue, Worthing Photo: Worthing Borough Council

3 . Dozens of trees planted in the first year of Worthing’s new sponsorship scheme : Dozens of trees planted in the first year of Worthing’s new sponsorship scheme Members of the council's parks team planting a tree in Goring Photo: Worthing Borough Council