Calls have been made for improvements to a busy tunnel in Worthing.

County and borough councillors were joined earlier this month by representatives from West Sussex Highways, Morrisons and the South Broadwater Residents Association, to discuss ways to ‘provide much-needed improvements’ to the Ivy Arch tunnel.

The busy foot crossing – under the railway between Ivy Arch Road and Station Road in Worthing – is a much-used route, linking East Worthing to the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worthing councillor Dale Overton said the tunnel is frequently used by pupils of a number of schools and has ‘long been a source of complaint’ – due to ‘graffiti, poor lighting and regular flooding’.

County and borough councillors were joined earlier this month by representatives from West Sussex High Highways, Morrisons and the South Broadwater Residents Association, to discuss ways to ‘provide much-needed improvements’ to the Ivy Arch tunnel.

Tim Nicholls, of the South Broadwater Residents Association, told councillors a campaign for improvements has been going on for decades but a ‘joined-up approach’ has never been achieved, Mr Overton said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on behalf of the group, fellow Labour councillor John Turley said: “This tunnel is a historic feature much used by pedestrians and cyclists and plays a key part in encouraging active travel in East Worthing.

"However, it is currently dirty, covered in graffiti and prone to flooding. We want to see these problems finally solved and I am delighted that both councils and Morrisons are fully engaged.

"Network Rail are another key player here and we are looking to work with them as well to make Ivy Arch Tunnel an asset we can all be proud of.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morrisons, which looks after the slats in the roof, is ‘looking into getting them cleaned’. West Sussex County Council. meanwhile, said there are no improvement works planned ‘from a highways perspective’.

"The highways team undertake cyclical drainage cleansing works on the highway gullies at either end of the tunnel,” a council spokesperson said. “At the time of the meeting to discuss Ivy Arch Tunnel, both gullies were clear and running with no immediate action required.”

Worthing’s borough and county councillors are now determined to address the issue – but ‘for all the local dissatisfaction and safety concerns’ – the tunnel ‘remains a difficult

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

problem to solve’, according to councillor Overton.

Mr Overton said responsibility for the tunnel’s maintenance lies with a ‘bewildering number of bodies’ – with the footpath, drainage, walls, lighting and land ownership itself ‘all being split between stakeholders’.

Network Rail has been approached for comment.

Have you read?: No new charges at Worthing’s free car parks

Advertisement Hide Ad