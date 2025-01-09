Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A partial road closure is in place on Worthing High Street.

The road has been closed for those heading south towards A259 Brighton Road.

This is due to the continued construction of the Worthing Heat Network – a ‘pioneering scheme’, which aims to ‘bring sustainable heating to buildings and homes across the borough’.

"We’re delivering the scheme in partnership with Hemiko, a low-carbon energy company which is designing, building and will operate the network,” a spokesperson for Worthing Borough Council said.

The developer Hemiko posted diagrams which 'set out the diversion route for southbound traffic' on Worthing's High Street. Photo: Hemiko

"Installing heat networks involves laying new pipe infrastructure below ground, which requires some short-term disruption to roads and public spaces before the town can enjoy its decarbonising benefits for many years to come.”

After a break over Christmas, construction works have now begun on High Street, between the Union Place roundabout and the entrance to the High Street multi-storey car park.

The developer Hemiko explained: “Local residents were informed about these works in December and provided with information on the impacted roads and the diversion routes for cars and buses.”

Hemiko said installing low carbon heat networks involves laying new pipe infrastructure under the roads.

“This requires us digging a trench to install pipework, before reinstating the road to its original condition,” a social media post added.

"As a result, there will be disruption affecting several roads in the town centre.

“One of these roads is High Street, where construction works will be taking place from January 6 until March 23. Our construction works will take place on the section of High Street between the Union Place roundabout and the entrance to the High Street multi-storey car park.

"As a result, a partial road closure and traffic diversion will be in place for southbound traffic on High Street while the works are taking place.”

Vehicles planning to head south towards Brighton Road will be directed to a diversion route along Sompting Avenue, Dominion Road, and Ham Road.

This route will be ‘clearly signposted’ and allow traffic to bypass the partial closure on High Street.

A traffic information notice read: “Please plan your journey accordingly, leaving a few extra minutes to account for the diversion. Please also take a moment to look through the approved diversion route illustrated in the diagram.”

For pedestrians, work on the grass verges outside of the High Street multi-storey car park will ‘continue as previously communicated’.

Hemiko added: “The pedestrian footpath and grass verges outside of the High Street multi-storey car park will be closed until early spring to allow the safe construction of the Energy Centre, however the footpath on the opposite side of High Street near Waitrose will remain open for use.”

The developer also provided information for those planning to travel via bus: “During construction, the bus stops on either side of the road near High Street surface car park will be suspended. A partial bus diversion will be in place for the affected area, bypassing the works via Lyndhurst Road and Farncombe Road. Please check Stagecoach's website for more information.”

If you have any concerns and would like to speak to the Hemiko team, you can call 01903 337364 or email [email protected].