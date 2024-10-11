Worthing's ice rink returning to Steyne Gardens this winter - This is when it opens
The popular attraction will be on site from next week – and is expected to be open from Saturday, November 9, according to Worthing Borough Council.
"We’re pleased to confirm that Worthing Ice Rink will be returning to Steyne Gardens this winter, providing entertainment for locals and visitors of all ages,” a council statement read.
"The operator will be on site from next week to prepare the popular attraction. It’s expected that the ice rink will be ready for action from Saturday 9th November.
"Worthing Ice Rink has access to Steyne Gardens until early March. Once the operator has departed, it will continue working with our parks team to ensure Steyne Gardens is looking its best again as soon as possible.”
In an interview with the Worthing Herald, borough council leader Sophie Cox said ‘everyone always looks forward to the ice rink coming back’.
She added: “It’s great news. It’s a seasonal transition after we had the wheel in the summer and the ice rink coming back for the Christmas period.
“It will be the same as usual this year. We will have the tree in Montague Street and the BID have the lovely lights around town. There is a switching on planned for that.”
