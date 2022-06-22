Adur and Worthing Councils’ plan to transform Montague Place into a pedestrianised area, linking the town centre and the seafront, has been completed.

Budgets totalling £363,000 were set aside for the 'ambitious scheme', designed by the borough council to regenerate the area.

Pictures show new street furniture on the controversial squiggly lines but the final finishing touches are yet to be added.

New seating / planters in Montague Place. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A council spokesperson said: "We are in the process of sourcing the planting for the new parklets and planters that have been installed at Montague Place.

"The parklets were recently delivered and will incorporate floral displays as well as provide valuable seating.

"We will update Worthing residents on the planting once the designs are finalised.

"Street lamp columns and pedestrian lighting is also set to be installed as part of the improvement works.”

New seating / planters in Montague Place. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The council said in April that the project would be delivered 'on time and on budget', with the public space fully levelled out and open, providing residents, tourists and shoppers with a realm that can be used to host cultural events, pop-up markets and community festivals.

