Yellow fish are going to be popping up around Arun

Yellow fish are going to be popping up around drains in the Arun district.

The stencils of fish are part of a campaign by Arun District Council and Southern Water to highlight what can happen when people pour fat, oils or other waste down their yard drains or road gullies.

The fish are next to some of the drains carrying surface water into the sea and aim is to remind residents, visitors and business owners how pollution can travel directly into the ocean.

The presence of the yellow fish is part of a national campaign to raise awareness of the importance of keeping the country’s bathing waters clean, supported by the mantra ‘only rain down the drain!’

Initiatives like these have contributed to improving the quality of bathing water over the last 20 years.

Arun says it knows how important this is to all who live in or visit the district and it is working with Southern Water, the Environment Agency and local communities with this focus in mind.

Everyone has an important part to play in protecting the sea and improving the quality of our bathing waters.

Cllr Sue Wallsgrove, chair of the environment committee at Arun District Council, said: “I am so delighted to see the Yellow Fish Campaign come to Arun. It is a great reminder that ‘only rain down the drain’, is vital in helping to protect our seas.

“There will be stencils and posters popping up to share information about how pouring anything down the drains directly impacts the water quality as it goes straight into the sea!

“By making small changes we can all help to reduce pollution entering our rivers and seas which then helps to keep the local bathing water clean – this is the tip of iceberg and we must do more to protect our seas, rivers and streams for future generations.”

Rob Butson, bathing water manager for Southern Water, said: “It’s vital we all work together to protect our beautiful beaches and bathing waters.

"Campaigns like Yellow Fish really help engage the community and spread the message that only rain should go down the drain.

“We’re proud to work in partnership with Arun District Council to help play our part in improving bathing water quality across our region.”