Yellowave Hove plans to go before councillors

Yellowave Hove Plans 1 | Picture: Lra Retinue Ltd

Plans to convert a toilet block into a café and sports office are recommended for approval when they go before councillors next week.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yellowave has applied for planning permission to convert an old bowls pavilion into a café with toilets at Hove Beach Park, in Western Esplanade, Hove.

The application – for the new sand sports area at Hove Beach Park – is due to go before Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee next Wednesday (5 March).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The toilet block is a locally listed art deco bowls pavilion built in the 1920s for the Kingsway Bowls Club.

Yellowave Hove Plans 2 | Picture: Lra Retinue Ltd

Council heritage officers have not objected to the application and described it as providing benefits to the area.

The proposed work includes demolishing a detached accessible toilet.

Yellowave, which already operates on the beach in Kemp Town, said: “Yellowave is rooted in their passion for providing healthy, inclusive sports for the community all year around, for as many people as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The business model is structured to support this and so is the venue design.

“Rather than a simple pay-to-play business model that can leave seafront sports venues bleak and empty through much of the year, Yellowave ensures year-round community participation for families, schools and athletes alike.”

There are 111 supporting comments with people highlighting the poor condition of the toilets, praising the new sports facilities and praising the general improvement to the wider area.

One anonymous supporter, whose details were redacted by the council, said: “Yellowave have been instrumental in successfully rejuvenating Brighton’s eastern beach front. They have become part of the fabric of Brighton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is through organisations like them that significant communities are created and individuals in the city flourish. The opportunity to extend that westward to Hove should not be overlooked.”

Another anonymous supporter, whose details were also redacted, said: “Having a beach sports facility would be yet another fabulous addition to Hove Beach Park.

“The skate park and padel courts have already started to create a fabulous community feel along the seafront – something this facility would only add to.”

Ninety-one people objected to the application, raising several concerns including a proposed fence, over-commercialisation of the building and the construction of the storage building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One anonymous objector, whose details were redacted by the council, said: “I strongly object to the proposed fencing of the public space solely for what appears to be commercial gain.

“This area has long been an established public right of way and the denial of access through high fencing is unacceptable.

“This well-used public space is vital to our community and its accessibility must be preserved.”

Another anonymous objector said: “There has been over-development is this area over the last two years – and I clearly object to any further over-development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The beauty of Hove croquet and the symbolic toilets should not be spoilt. Why can’t we keep with some traditional, holistic cultural integrity?”

The council’s Planning Committee is due to meet at Hove Town Hall at 2pm next Wednesday (5 March). The meeting is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.