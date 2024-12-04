Youngsters in West Sussex invited to take part in mental health and well-being survey

Youngsters in West Sussex have been invited to take part in a mental health and well-being survey organised by the county’s Youth Cabinet.

The survey forms part of an on-going campaign – one of four which form the heart of the Youth Cabinet’s work.

The other three cover youth equity, the environment, and youth safety.

Reema Ahamed, chair of the Youth Cabinet, gave a report to a meeting of the county council’s cabinet on Tuesday (December 3).

She told councillors about an increase in the level of young people seeking support for mental health issues and described how social media content had been created to approach the issue in a ‘light-hearted and relatable way, encouraging young people to engage and reflect on their own well-being’.

To take part in the survey yourvoice.westsussex.gov.uk/wsyc

Looking at the youth safety campaign, Reema said the Youth Cabinet had been working with Sussex Police on the matter.

The campaign itself is centred around reducing youth crime and creating safe communities for young people – including making sure their voices are heard when highlighting issues and problem areas.

Another survey has been created to allow young people across the county to share their safety concerns, where they feel vulnerable, and what improvements they would like to see in their local areas.

The aim of the youth equity campaign is to increase awareness of discrimination and provide support for those affected.

A racial ambassador scheme has been successfully established in a number of schools, championing equality in race, religion, culture and ethnicity.

The next stage will be to introduce it into primary schools.

That campaign also covers Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND), with a podcast episode being recorded to highlight what it is and how it can affect young people.

The environment campaign has a number of aims, including highlighting climate change and its impact, and teaching young people about the benefits of helping the environment and how it will impact their futures.

Mental health and well-being was the highest scoring issue in Make Your Mark – the UK’s largest survey to find out what matters most to 11-18-year-olds.

Jacquie Russell, cabinet member for children and young people, learning & skills, said she would be interested to see the results of the West Sussex survey and whether young people were aware of where they can go for support.

Bob Lanzer, cabinet member for public health & well-being, said: “I think it’s great to continue that campaign and to make strong efforts to reduce any stigma associated with declaring and talking about mental health issues.”

To find out more about the Youth Cabinet, log on to the county council website.