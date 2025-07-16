Your feedback on local government reorganisation in Hastings

We have been asking you for your thoughts on three proposed options for how a future council could look in Hastings. We had 810 responses to our survey, and spoke to another 100 people across face-to-face sessions and drop-ins.

Of the responses to the three potential options, 286 favoured the single council across East Sussex; 169 favoured the smaller coastal council; 301 favoured the district and borough model; 32 favoured none; 12 didn’t know/had no opinion; 10 favoured other.

When asked about a Town Council for Hastings, 377 said they wanted a Town Council; 245 did not want a Town Council and 179 were neither for nor against.

The responses to the survey have been shared with the councillors and officers working on the council’s response to the government. They will be used alongside the financial analysis being done by an independent team as part of work to build the business case. Conversations also continue between the other districts and boroughs and the county council as the process continues, and the responses of the East Sussex wide survey are analysed. It is important to note that whichever option is taken forward, East Sussex County Council, plus the five district and borough councils will all be abolished and replaced with a new council/s.

Cllr Julia Hilton, deputy leader of the council and lead councillor for shaping place and local government reorganisation, said: “Thank you to everyone who took the time to complete the survey, talk to us at our face-to-face events, and those who came along to the sessions with Hastings Assembles. We are working hard behind the scenes on the business case and financial analysis and continuing conversations across the county. We must send our final response to the government by 25 September. We are still finalising the dates for formal council meetings where councillors will be discussing our response, and the public will be able to attend and ask questions.”

The survey also asked about which services are important to people in terms of those delivered by Hastings Borough Council and East Sussex County Council.

The two issues that came up the most in responses about East Sussex County Council services were roads/pavements and education. For Hastings Borough Council services, the most mentions were around waste and recycling, with parks and countryside second.

People who were in favour of the single unitary said it would be best for financial reasons, including economies of scale and savings. Those in favour of the coastal unitary said they were supportive of linking areas with similar requirements. Local knowledge was important to those in favour of the district and borough model.

You can read a more thorough breakdown of the figures at Your feedback on Local Government Reorganisation.

Feedback from two workshop sessions, attended by around 50 people and hosted by Hastings Assembles showed concern about the speed of the process, Hastings being swallowed up by a larger authority and a lack of accountability in any new authority. Losing Hastings’ unique identity was mentioned by many. There were also concerns about the finances around any new council, with uncertainty around savings and efficiencies. There were alternatives suggested, with local representation and the chance to start again as positives, and the importance of Hastings having more control.

Cllr Hilton added: “The government have made it very clear that whatever model is adopted, local involvement and decision making will be critically important. They are keen to see more Area Committees feeding into the decision-making process to ensure that local needs are met. The government needs to give us more guidance and reassurance about the role and power of these area committees if they are not to be another talking shop.”

Alongside the surveys, the government has made it clear that councils have to demonstrate the financial sustainability of any new council. Work on this is on-going and will form an important part of the business case for any of the options.