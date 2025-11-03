Your views wanted on CCTV in taxis in Arun
The district council is running a consultation focusing on the introduction of mandatory in-vehicle CCTV systems.
The proposed measures include:
* mandatory CCTV with audio and visual recording in all licensed vehicles
* installation of panic buttons for both drivers and passengers to trigger recording in case of an incident
You can complete the survey on the Arun District Council website at https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=2ak0VUk3CU-Nqj2AgsR5Jb7RBh4PDRRNgnsqC400JwVUODc0UjRTSzE3TVdTWjRTMlNGVFRQMllOQyQlQCN0PWcu&route=shorturl
The consultation runs until November 29.
Chair of the licencing committee, Councillor Billy Blanchard Cooper said: “We are undertaking this consultation to understand what customers, drivers and taxi operators think about installing CCTV in all Arun licensed taxis. This consultation follows statutory guidance which requires local authorities to consult so they can determine whether CCTV would have more of a positive or negative impact on the safety of those driving taxis or using them. That’s why we’re asking you to give us feedback to guide us towards a safer environment for drivers and customers.”
The results of the consultation will be discussed by councillors on the Licensing Committee, and a decision will then be made on whether to introduce compulsory CCTV.