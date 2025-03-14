Your voice matters – Help to shape the future of leisure services in Wealden

Wealden residents and local organisations are being invited to have their say on leisure services in the district, with a consultation starting on the 28 February and running until 6 April 2025.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wealden District Council is reviewing how its leisure provision is meeting the needs of local residents and how to best encourage and support active and healthy communities in the future.

The online survey is now live and can be found on Wealden District Council’s engagement hub, Let’s Talk Wealden. The survey should take no longer that five to ten minutes to complete.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wealden District Council is responsible for three leisure centres in the district, located in Uckfield, Crowborough and Hailsham. These centres are currently managed by Freedom Leisure, on behalf of the council. The current leisure centre contract expires on 31 March 2027. For more information on the three leisure centres, visit, https://www.freedom-leisure.co.uk/

Wealden District Council logo

The council is asking residents and local groups to give their views on the districts three leisure centres and the wider health and wellbeing agenda. This will help the council gain a better understanding of the leisure centre provision, what additional services could be delivered and understand any barriers that may be preventing residents from being more physically active, and what can be done to overcome these.

Engagement with partners such as town and parish councils, sports clubs and voluntary sector organisations will help the council to explore opportunities for closer working with the leisure operator either at centres or within local community settings.

Councillor Kelvin Williams, Alliance for Wealden (Liberal Democrat) and lead councillor for Public Health and Asset Management, said, “We're hoping to hear from many residents in Wealden giving their views on the leisure centres in the district. Your feedback is crucial in helping us understand what works well and what improvements you'd like to see. Please take a few minutes to share your thoughts and help us shape the future of our community's leisure facilities."

Residents can click the link below to complete the survey. Residents survey on Leisure and Active Wellbeing Services in Wealden | Let's Talk Wealden