Visitors to the White Horse Complex, in Selsey, could soon find themselves zipping through the air some 30ft above the ground.

A planning application has been submitted to Chichester District Council by Greenspan Projects Limited to build an adventure playground and zip-coaster at the caravan park, in Paddock Lane.

The plans, which have been recommended for approval, will be decided by members of the planning committee during a meeting on Wednesday (November 22).

A zip-coaster sees individuals strapped into a harness and dangled beneath a track made up of meanders and straights – gravity does the rest!

An example of a zip-coaster. Image: Greenspan Projects Limited

The adventure playground consists of a timber ship with a 20ft mast and a low-level rope course for children to explore.