Zip-coaster could be coming to Selsey

Visitors to the White Horse Complex, in Selsey, could soon find themselves zipping through the air some 30ft above the ground.
By Karen Dunn, local democracy reporter
Published 17th Nov 2023, 17:09 GMT
A planning application has been submitted to Chichester District Council by Greenspan Projects Limited to build an adventure playground and zip-coaster at the caravan park, in Paddock Lane.

The plans, which have been recommended for approval, will be decided by members of the planning committee during a meeting on Wednesday (November 22).

A zip-coaster sees individuals strapped into a harness and dangled beneath a track made up of meanders and straights – gravity does the rest!

An example of a zip-coaster. Image: Greenspan Projects LimitedAn example of a zip-coaster. Image: Greenspan Projects Limited
An example of a zip-coaster. Image: Greenspan Projects Limited

The adventure playground consists of a timber ship with a 20ft mast and a low-level rope course for children to explore.

To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 23/01272/FUL

