Zip-coaster could be coming to Selsey
A planning application has been submitted to Chichester District Council by Greenspan Projects Limited to build an adventure playground and zip-coaster at the caravan park, in Paddock Lane.
The plans, which have been recommended for approval, will be decided by members of the planning committee during a meeting on Wednesday (November 22).
A zip-coaster sees individuals strapped into a harness and dangled beneath a track made up of meanders and straights – gravity does the rest!
The adventure playground consists of a timber ship with a 20ft mast and a low-level rope course for children to explore.
To view the application, log on to publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk and search for 23/01272/FUL