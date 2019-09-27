Councillor condemns anti-Semitic graffiti: 'It is not the kind of Lewes we know'

A Lewes town councillor has condemned anti-Semitic graffiti discovered in the town today.

Oli Henman, councillor for the Castle ward, who has been selected by the Lib Dems as their prospective parliamentary candidate for the next general election, said the graffiti, found by residents this morning was 'obscene and disturbing'.

Graffiti discovered in Paddock Road

The anti-Semitic graffiti was discovered in The Avenue and Paddock Road. Residents have since expressed their shock and sadness.

Mr Henman said: "This is a pattern now that we have seen over a number of months of similar kinds of graffiti.

"What we are facing effectively is hate crime.

Offensive graffiti in The Avenue

"It is not the kind of Lewes we know. It is not the mood of the town. People in the town are open, tolerant people.

"To have this kind of graffiti is just obscene and disturbing."

He added: "We understand that the police are taking it seriously. And if anyone has witnessed anything, we would like to hear from them."

Lewes District Council confirmed its neighbourhood first officers had visited both locations.

A spokesman said: "We are now liaising with the people living at each property in order that our contractor can remove the graffiti as quickly as possible.

"Anyone with information about these incidents should contact Sussex Police on 101."

Shockwaves were also sent through the Lewes community today after news that an anti-Brexit campaigner had a brick with 'traitor' written on it thrown through his window in the early hours of this morning.

Adam Cleary, Brexit Party prospective parliamentary candidate for Lewes, has since slammed the incident.

He said: "Overnight I have become aware that there was an incident involving a brick being put through a window containing a Stop Brexit Campaign poster.

"I condemn all violence. These actions are unacceptable."

MP for Lewes Maria Caulfield has also been subjected to an 'attack' this week. She revealed on Twitter that her car's tyres had been damaged with nails and screws.

