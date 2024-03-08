Councillor thanks voters after Conservatives win Southwater by-election

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Southwater North Ward went to the polls to elect a new Horsham District Councillor on Thursday, February 29, following the resignation of the former Liberal Democrat Councillor Mike Wood.

Mr Wood stood down after being elected in May 2023.

Conservative Claire Vickers had previously served as councillor for the ward for 16 years up until then and last month she secured almost half of all votes cast (618 votes). Visit www.horsham.gov.uk/news/2024/03/by-election-results-for-southwater-north-and-henfield.

Horsham District Council. Photo: Google Street View

She said: “My thanks goes to everyone who voted for me. I have promised to 'give the village its voice back' at the Council and I will do my utmost to do so. The Council needs strong opposition to make clear the impact its ill-thought through policies are having on local residents. I look forward to joining the rest of the Conservative team in doing just that.”

She added: “On the doorstep residents really feel that Horsham District Council under the new Liberal Democrat leadership is out of touch with views in the village and wider District.”