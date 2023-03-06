Horsham District Council Leader Cllr Claire Vickers and Cabinet Member for Housing and Communities Cllr Tricia Youtan paid a visit recently to local charity Horsham Matters site to experience first- hand the amazing work they are doing to support the local community during the current cost- of- living crisis.

The Council recently provided extra funding of some £40,000 to the charity to boost their foodbank provision and fuel crisis support for Horsham residents.

During their visit they met with Horsham Matters Managing Director Emma Elnaugh and Networks and Campaigns Lead Amalia Lovett who told them:

“We are experiencing unprecedented demand for our food provision service in particular. Whilst we are extremely grateful for all the kind donations we continue to receive, our donations are down by nearly a third from pre-Christmas levels, so we would encourage as many of you as possible to donate whatever you can spare.

Councillors Claire Vickers and Tricia Youtan visit Horsham District Foodbank

"Additionally, if anyone can spare some time to volunteer with us it would be very much appreciated.”

Horsham Matters provides support to residents across the District needing assistance with food, household fuel and housewares. They also have an online shop.

If you need food, electricity/gas vouchers or furniture please contact their offices for assistance on 0300 1240204.

If you would like to make a cash donation click here.

If you would like to donate food please visit here.