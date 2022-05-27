Tracy Lynch and her neighbours had a 3.5 metre tall acoustic fence built behind their properties last year.

Its aim is to mitigate noise from the new Fitzalan Link Road and residents have since been fighting to have the fence reduced to 2.5 metres.

“It’s taken us a year to get to this point and we still have no conclusion,” said Ms Lynch.

The new acoustic fence between the new Fitzalan Link Road and properties in Highdown Drive, Littlehampton

“However we’ve made them have another look at it and that wouldn’t have happened without people power.”

Arun District Council has agreed to look at options for reducing the fence after consulting residents.

In January, it sent more than 100 surveys to Highdown Drive and Amberley Close residents to ask for their opinion.

A total of 62 residents replied and the majority (38) supported a reduced barrier – even if it means more traffic noise.

A further 12 residents supported a shorter barrier – only if there is not an increase in traffic noise. But 12 said they wanted to see the barrier kept as it is.

At a planning committee meeting on Wednesday (25 May) councillors voted unanimously in favour of reducing the barrier and agreed for further work to be done on the issue.

Planning officers warned that it will ‘not be a straightforward process’ and could ‘take a significant length of time to resolve’.