County council facing 'unprecedented financial uncertainty'

On Monday (June 27), East Sussex County Council’s cabinet discussed the authority’s latest state of the county report, which marks the beginning of its budget-setting process by setting out the challenges and needs of residents.

Chief executive Becky Shaw warned that a number of factors — including the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, rising inflation and upcoming government reforms to adult social care — means the council is operating in an increasingly uncertain financial climate.

In light of this uncertainty, the council said it is currently unable to update its Medium Term Financial Plan (MTFP) — a document setting out the council’s expected costs and resources for the coming three financial years — as more information is required.

Lib Dem group leader David Tutt said: “I am blaming, very firmly, national government for reneging on repeated promises to deliver a settlement that is reasonable and fair for local government.

“What national government seem to be focusing on is anything that will keep Boris Johnson in office for a few more days, rather than looking at where real services are delivered at ground level.”

Conservative council leader Keith Glazier described some of the comments as ‘unhelpful’.

Cllr Glazier said: “I will sit here this morning and say I am so proud of the work our staff have done and continue to do. The people out there are continuing to get good quality services delivered by really dedicated staff.

“We do have some serious work to do between now and the end of the year before we set our next budget, but let’s not scaremonger with people out there. Let’s deal with the things we can affect, if we can lobby we will and hopefully we will get a sensible settlement.”

Labour’s Phil Scott added: “People should be concerned that with less money coming it may get to the point at some stage where this local authority has to say what part of the business or what part of the services do you not want us to provide because we can’t afford it.”