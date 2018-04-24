COUNTY NEWS: BBC Question Time coming to Sussex

Topical debate programme Question Time will be returning to Sussex after nearly a year.

The BBC show, hosted by David Dimbleby, will be filmed in Worthing on Thursday, May 24.

Worthing Theatres, which operates the Assembly Hall where the show will be filmed, confirmed the news yesterday (Monday, April 23) and invited people to apply to be in the audience by visiting the BBC’s website here.

The popular evening show came to Butlin’s, in Bognor Regis, in March last year, with panellists including Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg and former Labour leadership hopeful Angela Eagle.

The last time the programme was filmed in Sussex was in June last year, when it came to Hastings.