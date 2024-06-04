CPRE Sussex calls on candidates to back the countryside
and live on Freeview channel 276
CPRE Sussex is calling on all candidates in the upcoming election to back the countryside.
The charity’s manifesto asks potential MPs to commit to actions and policies which will tackle climate breakdown, protect nature and make genuinely affordable housing a reality. They include:
- Backing the rapid rollout of rooftop solar.
- Stopping airport expansion, including the new runway at Gatwick.
- More funding for nature-friendly farming.
- Abolishing “hope value” to help local authorities build social housing.
CPRE Sussex director Paul Steedman said: “Sussex is on the frontline of our cost of living, housing, nature and climate crises. We need our next MPs to champion policies that address these huge challenges – and we have put them at the heart of our manifesto."
Several of the priorities set out in the manifesto explore how to increase access to affordable housing while still protecting the Sussex countryside. They include a regional economic development strategy to take the heat out of house prices in the South East and a new strategic approach to land use to get the right development in the right places.
Other priority areas include an increase in hedge and tree planting, an end to fossil fuel extraction and consumption, and more cash for the South Downs National Park, High Weald and Chichester Harbour National Landscapes.