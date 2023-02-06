Proposals for a ‘cramped’ new build in Bexhill have been refused at appeal.

In a decision notice published late last month a planning inspector has dismissed an appeal connected with plans to build a bungalow on a small plot of land to the rear of a property known as 8 Church Vale Road.

The scheme had originally been refused by Rother District Council in March last year due to concerns about its impact on the surrounding area and neighbouring properties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This view was challenged by the applicant, who argued the council’s lack of a five-year housing land supply meant the scheme should have been given a presumption in favour of development.

Proposed development plot

However, the inspector agreed with council planners, finding that the scheme would cause unacceptable harm to the area, both from its ‘cramped and overcrowded’ appearance and its overshadowing of a neighbouring home.