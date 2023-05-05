Edit Account-Sign Out
Crawley Borough Council local election results 2023 - LIVE: the results as they are announced

Counting of results for Crawley Borough Council’s election is taking place today (Friday May 5) and we’ll have live updates throughout the day – so do refresh this page for updates.

By Karen Dunn and Joshua Powling
Published 5th May 2023, 10:42 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 11:00 BST

LATEST: Labour has run the administration at Crawley Town Hall since 2014 and with the Conservatives behind in the polls nationally, it might be a tall order to expect them to take enough seats this year to come out in top in the borough. Seven Labour seats and four Conservative seats were up for election on Thursday, with one vacancy.

11am: from LDR Karen Dunn live at the count: “Early gossip: according to the chatter, Furnace Green and Pound Hill North & Forge Wood are the wards to watch. Labour seem mildly excited about possible upsets. We shall see.”

10.39am: K2 Leisure Centre is where the count is taking place today. Votes in all 12 wards are currently being verified. All areas apart from Tilgate went to the polls yesterday.

Crawley election count at K2 Leisure CentreCrawley election count at K2 Leisure Centre
Crawley election count at K2 Leisure Centre
