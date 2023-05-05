LATEST: Labour has run the administration at Crawley Town Hall since 2014 and with the Conservatives behind in the polls nationally, it might be a tall order to expect them to take enough seats this year to come out in top in the borough. Seven Labour seats and four Conservative seats were up for election on Thursday, with one vacancy.
11am: from LDR Karen Dunn live at the count: “Early gossip: according to the chatter, Furnace Green and Pound Hill North & Forge Wood are the wards to watch. Labour seem mildly excited about possible upsets. We shall see.”
10.39am: K2 Leisure Centre is where the count is taking place today. Votes in all 12 wards are currently being verified. All areas apart from Tilgate went to the polls yesterday.