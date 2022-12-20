A previously ‘inadequate’ children’s home in Crawley has been rated ‘good’ by Ofsted.

But a follow-up inspection in November, which focussed on leadership, the progress of the children and how they are helped and protected, noted some significant improvements.

A report published in December said: “Following a period of disruption in the home earlier in the year, effective measures have been taken to restore a sense of calm and good order.

Teasel Close (Google Maps Streetview)

“A homely atmosphere has been created and the staff have become more skilled in maintaining appropriate boundaries.

“The children have benefited from these changes.”

The home has been through something of a roller-coaster ride over the past few years when it came to inspections.

It was rated ‘outstanding’ in early 2018 and 2021, with a dip to ‘good’ in between before dropping to ‘inadequate’.

Jacquie Russell, the council’s cabinet member for children & young people, praised the ‘dedication and hard work’ of staff to put things right.

She said: “They have worked at pace to make improvements and I am proud of the support they show to all the children we care for every day.”

The home is one of six run by the council and cares for up to five children.

Ofsted’s August report said one of the youngsters described feeling ‘petrified’ during the loud and aggressive arguments that other children engaged in.

This time, though, the home was said to be calmer, with the children getting on with each other and, as a result, sleeping better at night.

The report added: “Most of the children have made some progress towards meeting their goals, although one child remains at risk of coming to harm.

“This is not attributable to any shortfalls in practice by the staff.”

As for their schooling, the report said the children’s engagement with education ‘remains variable’ – although one has made excellent progress at college.

The inspectors gave a number of recommendations to help the home improve further.

They centred around: preparing children for moving from the home and, where appropriate, making sure they had an independent living skills plan in place; ensuring a plan is in place to record the training and professional development needs of staff; and ensuring the use of agency staff is carefully monitored and reviewed.

Mrs Russell said: “West Sussex County Council is determined to provide the best possible support for the vulnerable children and young people we care for.

“I am delighted that Ofsted recognise the positive improvements that have been made at Teasel Close and concluded that we are providing a good standard of service.

