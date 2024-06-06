Crawley council issues postal vote and poll card advice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crawley Borough Council is urging people with postal votes for the General Election to return them as soon as possible to ensure their vote is counted.

More than 18,000 residents in the Crawley constituency have signed up to receive a postal vote for the General Election. They will be mailed out first class to residents from Monday 17 June.

Once completed, the postal vote should either be:

Put in a Royal Mail post box

Handed to a Town Hall floor walker between 9am and 4pm, Monday to Friday. If this option is chosen, voters must complete a Postal Vote Return Form when they bring their vote to the Town Hall.

Postal vote packs must not be put in the Town Hall post box.

The council is also recommending that people voting in polling stations on Thursday 4 July take their poll cards with them. Showing a poll card to count staff will make the registration process much faster.

Poll cards will start to be delivered to all eligible voters tomorrow (Friday 7 June).

Ian Duke, Acting Returning Officer for the General Election and Chief Executive of Crawley Borough Council, said: “With more people than ever registering for postal votes, and reported delays in the postal service, we are urging you to return your voting pack as soon as you can.

“If you haven’t received your postal vote pack by Friday 28 June, please contact us on 01293 438572 and we will reissue you a pack.”