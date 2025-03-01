Crawley Council Leader: Delivering a budget for the Borough that keeps standards high

On Wednesday we delivered a balanced budget for Crawley Borough Council for the next financial year. Councillors raised council tax by 2.99 per cent. An increase of just 13p per week, which represents exceptional value for the large number of quality services provided.

This was my third budget as leader and this has been, hands down, the most difficult so far. The previous Government had starved local government finances and Crawley’s settlements had been particularly poorly served since at least 2017, if not longer.

Last year’s budget bought us precious time to prepare: unless demand for temporary accommodation reduced significantly (which didn’t look likely) or central Government were to properly compensate this statutory duty, we had to bear a cost many millions over our income. And so it has proved. We now spend two out of every three pounds we collect in council tax providing accommodation to support Crawley residents. While the new Labour Government has given the council more overall than the Tories did, it is not enough to close that budget gap, or its scale.

Through all of this we have attempted to be fair and have listened. We have taken on board many of the points the public told us in the consultation are their priorities. They told us that they want public protection and safety prioritised and for the appearance of the town and our neighbourhood services to be maintained. They also told us, fairly decisively, that people should be paying nearer what the services cost to be provided and increased the deterrent for those who choose to litter or flytip.

The budget keeps local services like grass cutting and street cleaning at a standard higher than other nearby councils.

But we must focus on the positives.

This is a budget that has protected support to our third sector, maintained grass cutting and street cleaning services at a much higher level than other nearby local councils, no public amenities have been closed, it keeps our council housing services to tenants fit for the future, and invests in our biggest priorities: the town centre, our parks, our open spaces and our assets such as K2.

This budget will ensure that we can do all this on a stable and prudent basis, for the next financial year.