Crawley councillors recognised for long service

Brenda Smith (Lab, Langley Green & Tushmore), Bob Lanzer (Con, Pound Hill South & Worth) and Jennifer Millar-Smith (Con, Maidenbower) were presented with long-service badges during a meeting of the full council on Wednesday (February 23).

Mrs Smith, who has been a councillor for 35 years, said the time seemed like a lifetime but had gone so quickly.

Addressing the newer members of the council, she advised: “The more you put in, the more you’ll get out of being a councillor.

Jennifer Millar-Smith, Bob Lanzer, and Brenda Smith

“It is a privilege – it’s not a right.

“When you consider how hard we work to get elected, make the most of it now you’re here.”

It was a view shared by Mr Lanzer, who has 30 years under his belt.

Describing his time as being ‘a bit of a life-changing experience’, he said: “I never intended to serve for 30 years and I don’t see any sense of entitlement in the role whatsoever – we are accountable to our electors.”

Mrs Millar-Smith received her ten-year badge.