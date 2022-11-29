Crawley MP welcomes Government’s £300 ‘Pensioner Cost of Living Payment' for more than 14,000 pensioners in the town

Henry Smith MP has welcomed news that 14,569 pensioners in Crawley will receive an additional £300 as the Government’s Pensioner Cost of Living Payments begin to be sent out.

These payments will be made directly to over 11 million pensioners in receipt of the “Winter Fuel Payment”, demonstrating the Government’s commitment to supporting pensioners with rising costs through the winter.

In addition to this £300 uplift to the Winter Fuel Payment for pensioners, the “Energy Price Guarantee” will help to keep household energy bills as low as possible.

Every household is also benefitting from a £400 grant, automatically deducted from their energy bills, as the Government takes real action to help people with the cost of living.

Mr Smith said:“Pensioners across Crawley are facing rising living costs due to Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine, so it’s vital that we take real action to support them.

“I welcome the news that more than 14,000 pensioners in Crawley will be receiving the Government’s £300 Pensioner Cost of Living Payment as part of their annual Winter Fuel Payment, as well as the news that the Triple Lock is being protected.

“This will give pensioners much needed support this winter and protect the most vulnerable in the face of rising prices.”

The Work & Pensions Secretary, Mel Stride commented: “We know the pressures pensioners across the country are facing which is why we’re providing all pensioner households with an additional £300 on top of their Winter Fuel Payments to heat their homes and stay warm this winter.

