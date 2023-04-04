Crawley MP welcomes news vulnerable residents in West Sussex will benefit from more than £9.7 million in Government funding

Henry Smith MP has welcomed the news that the Government’s extended Household Support Fund allocations for local authorities will be available from this month.

Henry Smith - UK Parliament official portraits 2017

Rising prices as a result of global economic pressures including Covid-19 and Putin’s illegal war have left many families struggling.

That is why the Government has extended their support targeted at the most vulnerable into 2023-24 through £900 means-tested Cost of Living

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Payments, the Energy Price Guarantee and the £842 million Household Support Fund extension.

The Government is doing everything it can to support the most vulnerable families in an economically sustainable way, protecting those most in need.

West Sussex County Council will receive £9,740,724 in this latest round of funding to help families that need support with the cost of essentials in the face of rising costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This funding takes the total level of support provided to West Sussex residents to £24,351,811, demonstrating the Government’s unwavering commitment to support the most vulnerable in times of financial hardship.

Henry said: “Many families in Crawley are struggling with rising prices caused by global economic pressures including Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine.

“This is why I welcome more than £9.7 million in funding for West Sussex County Council from this month to help vulnerable residents through the Household Support Fund, building on the Government’s record of helping those most in need through challenging times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Household Support Fund is a vital scheme helping families that are unable to pay for essentials, extending the fund will help many more families in need this year.”

The Household Support Fund is a discretionary fund provided to local authorities enabling them to provide support to vulnerable families struggling to cover essential costs who may not be eligible for other Government support schemes.

The Government is also delivering further support on top of the £1 billion of funding for the Household Support Fund including;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• means-tested £900 Cost of Living Payments,• a £150 payment for disabled people, and• £300 for pensioner households.

The Government’s Energy Price Guarantee is also protecting people from rising energy costs this year and will remain in place until the end of March 2024.

The Minister for Social Mobility, Youth and Progression, Mims Davies, said: “The Household Support Fund has been a lifeline for many people who are struggling with rising living costs.