Henry Smith MP has welcomed a share of £2.5 billion of funding to boost heating efficiency and cut heating costs in homes across Crawley.

Henry Smith MP

Across Crawley, £6.8 million will be provided through the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund.

Mr Smith said: “It’s right that our mission to reach net zero does not saddle taxpayers with unrealistic costs.

“That’s why I’m delighted the Government are investing £6.8 million across Crawley to cut people’s bills by up to £400 and boost efficiency.

“This funding will increase the efficiency of heating systems and vitally cut costs for hundreds of families for the long-term.”

The funding committed by Government will be matched with around £1.1 billion in funding provided by social housing landlords. This means the overall package will benefit 115,000 low-income households, with average annual bill savings of between £220 to £400 per household.

The schemes form part of the Government’s commitment to reduce overall UK energy demand by 15 per cent by 2030, as well as supporting the ambition for the UK to move towards greater energy independence.

The Home Upgrade Grant is supporting over 25,000 low-income homes across England by installing energy efficiency measures and low carbon heating. Those being aided are typically the worst quality, off-grid homes most in need of upgrading, with an EPC rating of D to G. Improving these homes comes with the added benefit of supporting 7,000 jobs.

This announcement comes alongside the latest funding of the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme update, at around £400 million. This scheme supports public sector bodies to move away from using fossil fuels to generate heat and energy and instead use low carbon technology.

The Crawley MP has welcomed the news that West Sussex County Council will receive £2,364,437 thanks to the fund, improving their energy efficiency and cutting their bills.

The Government will also launch a suite of tools, templates and guidance to support the public sector in decarbonising their sites. This has been produced by, and will be hosted on the website of, Energy Systems Catapult. It includes tools to calculate BAU energy use, procurement templates and clear, accessible guidance.

The Secretary of State for Energy Secretary & Net Zero, Grant Shapps, commented;

“This winter, we have all become acutely aware of our energy bills and how best to keep our homes warm.

“In the face of Putin’s war driving up prices, we have already stepped to pay around half of the average household’s energy bills to help get through the winter months.