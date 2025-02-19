Crawley Question Time is back
Crawley Question Time takes the form of an independently chaired general debate and discussion. There are no set topics so attendees can raise any areas or concerns for discussion, such as community safety, planning, health, Gatwick Airport, parking or the economy.
Provisionally, this year’s panel will be:
Councillor Michael Jones, Leader, Crawley Borough Council
Councillor Yasmin Khan, Cabinet member for Public Protection
Councillor Duncan Crow, Opposition Leader, Crawley Borough Council
Lola Banjoko, Deputy Chief Integration & Primary Care Officer and Director of Joint Commissioning, NHS Sussex
Fouzia Harrington, Director of Joint Commissioning and Integrated Community Team Development (West Sussex), NHS Sussex
Superintendent Imran Asghar, Sussex Police
Elijah Norton, Youth Mayor
The event will be hosted by Steve Sawyer, Executive Director of Manor Royal Business District.
Councillor Michael Jones said: “This is the opportunity for Crawley residents to ask us directly any questions about topics they are concerned about or would simply like more information on. I would like to thank the rest of the panel for attending and Steve for hosting this year’s event.”
The event is open to everyone - the public, business leaders and partner organisations. The views and comments expressed will help the council and others to plan work on improving services and the town in general.
Parking is available at the Town Hall multi-storey car park on Exchange Road. A flat rate of £2.10 applies in the evening (6pm to midnight). Parking is also available at Kingsgate multi-storey car park opposite the Town Hall. A flat rate of £2.50 applies.