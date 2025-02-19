Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Crawley Question Time is back for another year, giving residents an opportunity to ask questions about topics important to them. The event, now in its 20th year, will take place from 7pm to 9pm on Wednesday 19 March in the Town Hall.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crawley Question Time takes the form of an independently chaired general debate and discussion. There are no set topics so attendees can raise any areas or concerns for discussion, such as community safety, planning, health, Gatwick Airport, parking or the economy.

Provisionally, this year’s panel will be:

Councillor Michael Jones, Leader, Crawley Borough Council

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news

Councillor Yasmin Khan, Cabinet member for Public Protection

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Duncan Crow​, Opposition Leader, Crawley Borough Council

Lola Banjoko, Deputy Chief Integration & Primary Care Officer and Director of Joint Commissioning, NHS Sussex

Fouzia Harrington, Director of Joint Commissioning and Integrated Community Team Development (West Sussex), NHS Sussex

Superintendent Imran Asghar, Sussex Police

Elijah Norton, Youth Mayor

The event will be hosted by Steve Sawyer, Executive Director of Manor Royal Business District.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Michael Jones said: “This is the opportunity for Crawley residents to ask us directly any questions about topics they are concerned about or would simply like more information on. I would like to thank the rest of the panel for attending and Steve for hosting this year’s event.”

The event is open to everyone - the public, business leaders and partner organisations. The views and comments expressed will help the council and others to plan work on improving services and the town in general.

Parking is available at the Town Hall multi-storey car park on Exchange Road. A flat rate of £2.10 applies in the evening (6pm to midnight). Parking is also available at Kingsgate multi-storey car park opposite the Town Hall. A flat rate of £2.50 applies.