Crawley residents to be asked if polling stations and polling districts suit their needs in five-week consultation

Residents are being asked if polling stations and polling districts in Crawley suit their needs in a five-week consultation.
By Matt Pole
Published 9th Oct 2023, 10:51 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 11:00 BST
Crawley Borough Council has a duty to divide the borough into polling districts and to designate suitable polling places within each district. The Electoral Administration Act 2013 introduced a requirement to review these arrangements every five years. The last full review was in 2019.

The review is designed to see if the polling districts and polling stations in Crawley are arranged to suit the needs of voters and covers the following:

– The polling district boundaries within each ward in Crawley

Residents are being asked if polling stations and polling districts in Crawley suit their needs in a five-week consultation. Picture by Steve RobardsResidents are being asked if polling stations and polling districts in Crawley suit their needs in a five-week consultation. Picture by Steve Robards
– The location of the polling station in each polling district

– Access to each polling station

– Buildings that might be considered for use as polling stations.

– Details and maps of Crawley’s current polling stations and polling districts can be found at crawley.gov.uk/consultation

All local authorities must hold a full Polling Districts, Polling Places and Polling Stations Review between October 1, 2023 and January 31, 2025. The council’s Governance Committee approved that Crawley’s consultation will take place from Monday, October 2 until Sunday, November 5.

If you would like to make a suggestion on these or any other polling matters, please email [email protected] or write to Electoral Services, Crawley Borough Council, Town Hall, The Boulevard, Crawley RH10 1UZ by November 5, 2023.

