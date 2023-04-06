The six hubs were opened in community centres across the town in November to provide a warm place to go for people struggling with increasing heating costs.
During a meeting of the full council on Wednesday (March 29), questions were asked about whether the hubs had been ‘the best use of taxpayers’ money’ given the related costs.
Figures presented to the meeting showed they had cost just over £17,900 to run, with expenses including the hiring of the halls, overtime costs for staff, equipment, catering, printing and signage.
For 59 users who walked in between November 28 and January 23, this worked out at £303 per visit.
Sue Mullins, cabinet member for community engagement & culture, said the scheme had not been about money but about ‘supporting our residents’.
She added: “This was a great initiative and I’m not sorry that we did it.”
Mrs Mullins praised the efforts of council staff and officers who manned the hubs, adding: “I was really impressed at the dedication and enthusiasm from staff members who took part.
“Many of them provided extras for visitors to the hubs, like biscuits, art materials – drawing and colouring sheets, craft packs, etc – out of their own pockets.
“They went above and beyond.”
Mrs Mullins also pointed out how difficult it was for people to admit that they needed help.
Acknowledging the uptake for the hubs had not been huge, she added: “You imagine what it takes to actually admit that you can’t cope – that you can’t heat your house, you can’t keep your children warm, you can’t feed your children.
“That is a massive step to take.”
Looking to the future, she added: “This is not the end of this offer.
“It has already been streamlined to reflect uptake and will be re-launched as a way of reaching out to residents with advice, support and information in many areas where there is a growing demand for help.”
The warm hubs were held at Broadfield Community Centre, Broadfield Library, Bewbush Centre, Langley Green Community Centre, Ifield West Community Centre, Tilgate Community Centre, Furnace Green St Andrew’s Church and Furnace Green Community Centre.