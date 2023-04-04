Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Eurovision 2023: UK cities hosting official events - here’s where
1 hour ago TikTok fined £12.7m for child data protection breaches
1 hour ago Here’s why Twitter’s bird logo is now a dog
1 hour ago Virgin Media down for thousands of users across the UK
1 hour ago UK time for Donald Trump appearance in New York court
2 hours ago Jet2 passenger dies on UK-bound flight

Crest Nicholson responds to concerns about roads, pavements, drains and the bus gate system at Bolnore Village in Haywards Heath

A housebuilding company has responded to concerns about the condition of unadopted roads and pavements on a new build estate in Haywards Heath.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 4th Apr 2023, 12:20 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 12:22 BST

Householders have expressed frustration because highway remedial works on phases four and five of Bolnore Village have not yet been completed by Crest Nicholson.

But Crest Nicholson assured residents that it is ‘wholly committed to the remedial works’ and provided an update on its progress.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Residents raised concerns about the unadopted road where Saddlers Way meets Bolnore Road, which they say is the only pavement route out of the north of Bolnore Village into the town. They said that vulnerable and elderly people, including those with pushchairs, do not have a safe and well lit walking route in this direction.

Most Popular
Householders have expressed frustration because highway remedial works on phases four and five of Bolnore Village have not been completedHouseholders have expressed frustration because highway remedial works on phases four and five of Bolnore Village have not been completed
Householders have expressed frustration because highway remedial works on phases four and five of Bolnore Village have not been completed

They also expressed concerns about the delay to the installation of a bus gate and the progress of works on the adoptable sewers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
In photos – the top 12 Easter restaurants in Mid Sussex, according to Tripadviso...

A Crest Nicholson spokesperson told the Middy: “We are wholly committed to the remedial works and currently have contractors finalising drainage works being carried out to secure adoption by Southern Water. The bus gate system is also due to be completed this summer and will provide paved pedestrian access from the development into Haywards Heath. We appreciate residents’ patience while these works are finalised.”

Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies recently wrote to West Sussex County Council about these issues as well. West Sussex County Council has been approached for comment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Householders have expressed frustration because highway remedial works on phases four and five of Bolnore Village have not been completedHouseholders have expressed frustration because highway remedial works on phases four and five of Bolnore Village have not been completed
Householders have expressed frustration because highway remedial works on phases four and five of Bolnore Village have not been completed

For breaking news from across Sussex, as well as traffic news, crime stories, weather, and human interest stories, visit www.sussexexpress.co.uk.

Haywards HeathResidentsWest Sussex County Council