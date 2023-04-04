A housebuilding company has responded to concerns about the condition of unadopted roads and pavements on a new build estate in Haywards Heath.

Householders have expressed frustration because highway remedial works on phases four and five of Bolnore Village have not yet been completed by Crest Nicholson.

But Crest Nicholson assured residents that it is ‘wholly committed to the remedial works’ and provided an update on its progress.

Residents raised concerns about the unadopted road where Saddlers Way meets Bolnore Road, which they say is the only pavement route out of the north of Bolnore Village into the town. They said that vulnerable and elderly people, including those with pushchairs, do not have a safe and well lit walking route in this direction.

They also expressed concerns about the delay to the installation of a bus gate and the progress of works on the adoptable sewers.

A Crest Nicholson spokesperson told the Middy: “We are wholly committed to the remedial works and currently have contractors finalising drainage works being carried out to secure adoption by Southern Water. The bus gate system is also due to be completed this summer and will provide paved pedestrian access from the development into Haywards Heath. We appreciate residents’ patience while these works are finalised.”

Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies recently wrote to West Sussex County Council about these issues as well. West Sussex County Council has been approached for comment.

