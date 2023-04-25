In a decision notice published on Wednesday (April 19), a planning inspector has refused proposals to build up to 31 houses on land to rear of a property known as Amblestone in London Road.

The developer, Wellsbridge Estates Ltd, had initially been seeking planning permission from Wealden District Council, but took the application to appeal on grounds that the council failed to issue a decision within the required time limit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the council had not made a formal decision on the scheme, it told the inspector it would have refused planning permission. This, the council said, was because the applicant had failed to show how 31 houses could be built on the site without harming the appearance of the local area.

Layout of proposed homes

This view was shared by the planning inspector, who also concluded that the development would harm the character and appearance of the wider High Weald Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In their decision notice, the inspector said: “While details of the layout and appearance would be considered at the reserved matters stage, the proposal would inevitably result in the site being changed from open grassland to one of built development.

“It would result in the encroachment of residential development beyond the perceived edges of the settlement boundary and would cause the loss of the open land which contributes positively to the wider landscape character.”