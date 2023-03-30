Plans for a new build in Crowborough have been refused at appeal.

In a decision notice published last Wednesday (March 22), a planning inspector has dismissed an appeal on plans to build a four-bedroom chalet bungalow in Fielden Road in Crowborough, near to an existing property known as Wingdale.

Refusing the scheme in October 2021, planning officers at Wealden District Council assessed the proposal to be an overdevelopment of the site, providing a poor environment for future residents and resulting in ‘significant harm’ to a number of trees on the site.

This view by council officers was challenged by the applicant, who took issue with the council’s description of the site as an ‘overdevelopment’ due to the footprint of the proposed building.

It was also argued that the council failed to give the applicant adequate time to address some of the concerns raised on the development’s arboricultural and ecological impacts before making a decision.

The inspector did not share the council’s concerns about the amenity of future residents nor use the term ‘overdevelopment’ in their decision notice.

However, they did have significant concerns about the impact of the development on trees and wildlife, saying there was insufficient evidence included in the application. The inspector also noted that the loss of trees, some of which were protected, would harm both character of the area and go against national planning policy.

In their decision notice, the inspector wrote: “While the provision of any additional housing carries significant weight, the single dwelling in this case would make only a modest contribution to the council’s housing supply.

“Against this benefit is the identified harm that would be caused to the character and appearance of the area and, in the absence of evidence to the contrary, harm to protected and unprotected trees and European protected species.

“Accordingly, when the proposal is assessed against the policies in the [National Planning Policy] Framework taken as a whole, the adverse impacts of the proposal would significantly and demonstrably outweigh its benefits.”