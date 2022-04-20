Cuckfield homes on former school site approved

The school, in Hanlye Lane, closed in 2012 and was declared surplus to requirements by West Sussex County Council.

An application to demolish the vacant buildings and build 13 homes in their place was approved by Mid Sussex District Council’s planning committee on Thursday (April 14).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Committee chairman Gary Marsh (Con, Ardingly and Balcombe) called it a ‘good use’ of a brownfield site and particularly welcomed the four new affordable homes due to be built.

Aerial impression of the proposed 13-home Cuckfield development

But Paul Brown (Green, High Weald) did raise concerns about how feasible and safe it would be for people to cycle to and from the site.

Roger Cartwright (LDem, BH – St Andrew’s) was impressed by the high standards of the proposed homes and felt they should be aiming for more homes to operate without gas boilers.

The boundary trees and vegetation on the northern boundary with Hanlye Lane and also that to the east are to be retained with extra planting and landscaping proposed within the site.

The site entrance off Hanlye Lane is to be widened to 5.5 metres. In addition to provide pedestrian connectivity from the site to the footpath along Hanlye Lane a pathway approximately 1.2 metres wide will be located between Plots 2 and 3.

Officers concluded in their report: “The proposed design, layout and scale of the development is considered acceptable and would not cause harm to the character and appearance of the area.