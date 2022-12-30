Edit Account-Sign Out
Dame Vivienne Westwood: photos show late fashion designer at Balcombe in 2013 to protest fracking

The iconic fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood passed away at age 81 on Thursday evening (December 29).

By Lawrence Smith
4 minutes ago

Her fashion house confirmed that she died ‘peacefully and surrounded by her family’ in London.

Dame Vivienne Westwood rose to prominence in the 1970s with her controversial ‘punk’ styles, running the store Let It Rock with Malcolm McLaren, which became SEX Boutique.

She was also an activist who spoke out about the effects of climate change and she came to Mid Sussex in August 2013 to join anti-fracking protesters in Balcombe. Around 1,000 people were at the Reclaim the Power Camp near the village. The fashion designer marched past Cuadrilla’s exploratory oil drilling site and called for a public debate on fracking as she believed it could be dangerous for the environment.

Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood walks with anti-fracking protesters at Balcombe on August 16, 2013. Photo by Danny E. Martindale/Getty Images
Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood joined anti-fracking protesters at Balcombe on August 16, 2013. Photo by Danny E. Martindale/Getty Images