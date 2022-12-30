Dame Vivienne Westwood rose to prominence in the 1970s with her controversial ‘punk’ styles, running the store Let It Rock with Malcolm McLaren, which became SEX Boutique.

She was also an activist who spoke out about the effects of climate change and she came to Mid Sussex in August 2013 to join anti-fracking protesters in Balcombe. Around 1,000 people were at the Reclaim the Power Camp near the village. The fashion designer marched past Cuadrilla’s exploratory oil drilling site and called for a public debate on fracking as she believed it could be dangerous for the environment.