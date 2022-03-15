DAVID TUTT, EASTBOURNE BOROUGH COUNCIL LEADER: Council Tax bill breakdown explained

SUS-150415-115741001

The money that we pay in Council Tax is split between four different authorities.

The vast majority: 73.35 per cent goes to East Sussex County Council, who have increased their income by 4.5 per cent.

Smaller amounts go to Eastbourne Borough Council, who get 11.90 per cent and the East Sussex Fire Authority who take 4.53 per cent.

Both of these organisations have raised their income by two per cent, whilst the remaining 10.22 per cent goes to the Police and Crime Commissioner, a 4.7 per cent increase.

Several people have already contacted me to ask about the Council Tax Rebate Scheme announced recently by the Government.

Eastbourne Borough Council will soon be administering this scheme which comes into effect on April 1.

It is designed to support households within Council Tax bands A-D to help towards the increasing cost of energy bills.

All entitled households will receive the one-off payment of £150, which will not need to be repaid.

The rebate will be paid directly into bank accounts so if you don’t already pay your Council Tax by direct debit, you might want to sign up to ensure you are paid as quickly as possible.

If you live in a band E to H property you are not eligible under the core scheme, you may however be able to make a claim for a rebate under the Discretionary Fund.

The council will release further details on how the scheme will work and will give more information once the scheme has been finalised and approved.

If you would like to know more about the scheme, please visit our website lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/council-tax/energy-rebate-scheme/

Housing is a big issue for Eastbourne Borough Council, both in terms of ensuring that there is affordable accommodation available for local people and in order to meet the house building targets set for us by the Government.

I was therefore delighted to attend the opening of The Foundry, which is the Council’s first modular development.

Situated at the Seaside end of Langney Road, this project which has created 12 apartments was constructed by Newhaven based company Boutique Modern and replaces a row of derelict, empty shops.

The project, which used local subcontractors and purchased from local suppliers, will provide accommodation for key workers in the town.

It has also made a big difference to that part of Langney Road.