DAVID TUTT, LEADER OF EASTBOURNE BOROUGH COUNCIL: Concern over cost of living rise

The current rate of inflation is 6.2 per cent, way above the Bank of England target of two per cent and this is likely to go even higher when the energy cap is lifted by 54 per cent from the April 1, with another large increase predicted in October.

This is coupled with the increase of 1.25 per cent in National Insurance rates from April 6 and spiralling prices at the fuel pumps means that we are likely to suffer the greatest drop in the standard of living since the 1950s.

Last week, the Chancellor announced a reduction of 5p in fuel duty in order to ease the burden, but in reality he could have done much more.

Taxation on fuel comes in two forms, firstly there is the duty which accounts for approximately a third of the cost.

This is what has been reduced by 5p per litre, but then the total cost including this is taxed again in the form of VAT, so even with this cut, Government will see their income from petrol and diesel increase.

In addition to this, the documents on the Chancellor’s spring statement reveal a huge windfall for the government of £7.6 billion, which is a result of his freezing the tax threshold.

This is the lower limit of earnings at which tax needs to start being paid and this would normally be increased along with inflation.

Surely a more practical way that he could have helped the hard-pressed consumer would have been to reduce the level of VAT, thus easing the burden on most of our spending.

When money is tight charities find it much harder to obtain donations.

One such charity which is finding the going tough at present is Eastbourne Foodbank.

They are experiencing a massive stock shortage, as demand has increased by 78 per cent compared to last year.

They would really appreciate your help.

It is easy to donate as most supermarkets have collection points for donations and just one donated item of tinned fruit, tinned meat, tinned vegetables, tinned rice pudding or deodorant will make a massive difference.

Please help them if you can afford to do so – Thank you.