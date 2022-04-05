DAVID TUTT, LEADER OF EASTBOURNE BOROUGH COUNCIL: Two spots for peace and tranquillity

SUS-150415-115741001

As a result of global warming the bluebells seem to appear that little bit earlier every year and therefore the walk is open 10am-5pm daily between April 13 and May 19 this year.

There are a variety of different circular walks available, catering for those who just want a gentle stroll to others who are happy to cover just under three miles across the Sussex countryside.

In addition to enjoying the blanket of bluebells, I love the peace and tranquillity.

Listening to the sound of birdsong and smelling the wild garlic.

At a cost of £6 per adult, £3 per child or £16 for a family ticket, I believe that the Bluebell Walk offers excellent value.

The money that is raised goes to support a wide range of excellent local charities.

Each charity is allocated a day during the event and if you want your visit to support your favourite charity, you can find details of which charity will be there and when, on their website here

It is possible to purchase food and drink during your visit, with the allocated charity being responsible for this each day.

Alternatively, if you prefer to picnic, you can do this in the large field opposite, where you can also park.

I have been enjoying my visits there for many years and can recommend it as a relaxing day out.

There are of course plenty of opportunities to enjoy country walks free of charge.

One of my favourites is across the Downs from Butts Brow. From here you can enjoy the most spectacular views of Eastbourne and the coast.

Understandably this area is popular with dog walkers, which if kept from worrying the farm animals, are welcome.

My most recent visit was a couple of weeks ago, just at the start of the warmer weather.

I was pleased to see that unlike some beauty spots the area was almost completely free of litter, but I was disappointed to observe that some dog walkers who had taken the trouble to clear up after their pets, had left the bags containing this on the path.

So, a plea to those people.

For the enjoyment of all, please can you deposit these bags in one of the bins at the car park?